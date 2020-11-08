California could give newspapers a 2-year labor law reprieve

Supporters say the moves would help an industry with revenues devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bill moving through the Legislature would give California newspaper companies two more years to comply with a state law requiring them to treat newspaper delivery people like employees instead of contractors.

The bill advanced by the Senate labor committee on Tuesday also would require state departments and agencies to place their marketing and outreach advertising with community and ethnic news outlets.

Supporters say the moves would help an industry with revenues devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Another law that took effect this year makes it harder for companies to treat workers as contractors who are not entitled to minimum wage and certain benefits.

