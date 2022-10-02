California high court won't hear Manson follower parole case

This is her fifth rejection. Van Houten was recommended for parole for in November 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Supreme Court has denied a potential bid for freedom by Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rejection of her parole.

The court on Wednesday refused to review a lower court ruling that rejected Van Houten's challenge to Newsom's 2020 decision to bar her release.

Van Houten is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969.

She was 19 when she and other followers fatally stabbed the LaBiancas and smeared their blood on the walls. The slayings came the day after other Manson followers, but not Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

