California Democrats revive universal health care bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats in the California Legislature have revived a plan for what could be the nation's first universal health care system.
Democratic state Assemblyman Ash Kalra introduced a universal health care bill last year. But the bill stalled because there was no plan to pay for it. Kalra on Thursday unveiled a second bill that would raise taxes on some businesses and individuals to pay for it. Democratic leaders then scheduled a hearing on Kalra's first bill for next week.
A coalition of doctors and hospitals oppose the bill because they say it would cost too much and restrict choice. Kalra says health care is already too expensive.
READ MORE STATE NEWS FROM ABC10:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10
California school Superintendent plans to add 10,000 mental health professionals