California Democrats revive universal health care bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Democrats in the California Legislature have revived a plan for what could be the nation's first universal health care system.

Democratic state Assemblyman Ash Kalra introduced a universal health care bill last year. But the bill stalled because there was no plan to pay for it. Kalra on Thursday unveiled a second bill that would raise taxes on some businesses and individuals to pay for it. Democratic leaders then scheduled a hearing on Kalra's first bill for next week.