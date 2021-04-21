California deputy charged with manslaughter in shooting

Contra Costa Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Hall was charged Wednesday with felony voluntary manslaughter and felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

MARTINEZ, Calif. — A California deputy has been charged with manslaughter and assault in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man during a slow-moving car pursuit in 2018.

Hall shot 33-year-old Laudemar Arboleda nine times in November 2018. A month ago, the deputy shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife.

An attorney for Hall said the DA's office previously cleared him, so the decision to file charges now seems “suspect." The charges come after a former Minneapolis officer was convicted of killing George Floyd, whose 2020 death sparked national protests.

