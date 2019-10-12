SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Half of California's Catholic dioceses expect to be subpoenaed by the state attorney general as part of an investigation into whether they have properly handled allegations of sexual abuse by priests.

A church spokesman says the subpoenas are expected for the six dioceses that have already been providing documents since May. They are Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno, San Jose and Orange.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office sent letters to all 12 dioceses in May asking them to retain documents related to the abuse allegations that have forced the church to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to victims.

For the full story, visit the Associated Press' website.

RELATED CONTENT:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE:

Are California Catholic dioceses using victim compensation fund to prevent future lawsuits?