California picking up half the tab

CALIFORNIA, USA — A new effort to help get more books in the hands of children across California launches in June.

While there are already dozens of communities benefitting from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the lift those nonprofit groups have to make will be getting a quite a bit lighter.

"The books are free to the kids, but it costs money to mail them, it costs money to print them. And so the Imagination Library has local partners who are responsible for that, and so now, what's changed is there's now a statewide partner and we're picking up half of the tab,” said California State Librarian Greg Lucas.

In theory, he said the ease on the costs should make it easier for partnerships to sign up more kids.

"By the state stepping in and saying we'll write a check for half of the amount, that's also an encouragement for local partners to come in because it doesn't cost them as much," said Lucas.

All it takes is a willing partner, a bulk rate mail permit and a 501c3 nonprofit organization. It's a role that could be filled by local service clubs, First Five or even the Friends of the local library.

While there's no shortage of entertainment options to keep children busy throughout the day, Lucas said the benefit of having a good book at a young age goes well beyond that.

“Having books at home, there's study after study after study that talks about this -- even with the competition from Gameboy and things like that. But having a book at home to read is, like I say, the surest way of creating stronger readers. And if we live in a state with more 'stronger readers,' a lot of the challenges we face are going to be a lot easier to solve,” he said.

Lucas added that students who come into kindergarten as strong readers have a higher chance at succeeding in school and in life.

"The more that we can do to enrich the lives of kids under the age of five, the more we can give them access to opportunity, the more you can open up the window on their life, which is what reading does. The more we can do that the better and the more successful, they're going to be as people when they grow up,” said Lucas.

The program launches in June. On average, kids can expect their first book to take up to six or eight weeks to arrive, but afterward, the books start arriving at the beginning of the month.

For additional information, click HERE or visit HERE to see if there's a program in your area already. According to the Imagination Library, 1% of the California children ages 0-5 are enrolled in current local programs for the Imagination.

