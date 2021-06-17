California drops workplace mask rule for vaccinated workers

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board approved revised worksite pandemic rules on a 5-1 vote.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California regulators have approved revised worksite pandemic rules that allow fully vaccinated employees the same freedoms as when they are off the job.

The revised regulations adopted Thursday come after weeks of confusion. They conform with general state guidelines by ending most mask rules for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board(CalOSHA) approved them on a 5-1 vote.

Shortly after the board’s vote, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order enabling the revisions to take effect immediately, sidestepping the normal 10-day review period by the Office of Administrative Law.

The emergency regulations will take effect upon their filing with the Secretary of State, the governor’s office said.

The rules apply to almost every workplace in the state. Workers can still request masks from their employers at no cost under the new guidelines, and they will still be allowed to wear masks at work regardless of their vaccination status.

Unless they show symptoms, fully vaccinated employees do not need to be offered testing or be excluded from work after close contact with a COVID-19-positive person.

Read more from ABC10