California Dungeness crab season delayed to protect whales

SAN FRANCISCO — California wildlife regulators have postponed the start of the commercial Dungeness crab season to protect whales and sea turtles from becoming entangled in fishing gear.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife [CDFW] announced Wednesday that it's pushing back the Nov. 15 start of the season to Tuesday, Dec. 1. The postponement affects fishing zones from Mendocino County north of San Francisco to the Mexican border. The San Francisco Chronicle says 50 humpback whales were spotted in one week last month off the coast of San Francisco and another 25 in the Monterey Bay area.

“While no one wants to delay the season, CDFW and the [Dungeness Crab Fishing Gear] Working Group feel a delay is necessary to reduce the risk of entanglement,” Charlton H. Bonham, director of the CDFW, said in the press release.

The recreational fishing season will be allowed to open on Saturday, Nov. 7.

