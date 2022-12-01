Over $250,000 to be awarded to El Dorado County to investigate and prosecute EDD fraud

The county said so far they have charged 20 people with EDD fraud and of those, nine have been convicted.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — El Dorado County is expected to receive over $250,000 for the investigation and prosecution of EDD fraud cases.

The El Dorado County District Attorney announced Wednesday that the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services will move $1,250,000 to the NorCal Region Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Unemployment Insurance (UI) Fraud Task Force from its Mission Task Funding.

"The El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office is now getting more help from the state in our mission to prosecute criminals who have stolen millions of dollars in unemployment insurance benefits from the California Employment Development Department," the DA's office said in a press release.

According to the county, they were expected to only get $63,261 for their work in combatting EDD fraud cases, but with the allocation of funds, an additional $187,177 was awarded to the county.

The county said so far they have charged 20 people with EDD fraud and of those, nine have been convicted. According to the DA's office, their work has resulted in the recovery of "$36,395 in restitution and another $64,553 has been ordered to be repaid by the court.".