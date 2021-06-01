California eyes shuttered malls, stores for new housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With California facing a housing shortage, some state lawmakers want to make it easier for developers to build houses on commercial sites.
A bill that cleared the state Senate last week is aimed at the growing number of closed shopping malls and big box retail stores. It would let developers build houses on those sites without going through the hassle of changing local zoning. Another bill will would pay local governments to change zoning to let developers build affordable housing. These sites already have ample parking and are close to existing neighborhoods.
Even before the pandemic, big-box retail stores struggled to adapt as more people began buying things online. In 2019, after purchasing Sears and Kmart, Transformco closed 96 stores across the country, 29 in California.
Housing advocates love the idea, but are concerned a requirement that such projects use skilled labor that usually means union members will drive up prices.
READ MORE FROM ABC10:
- No, $20 billion is not enough money to eradicate homelessness in the US
- How Modesto is planning to recover from the coronavirus pandemic
- Gov. Newsom signs legislation to expedite affordable housing developments
- Stockton makes rental assistance application deadline open-ended | Dollars and Sense
- California considers timing on easing workers' virus rules
- Sacramento city council unanimously passes funding for affordable senior housing complex at Sacramento Railyards
- California Senate approves taking badges from bad officers
- California reaches deal with US government on developing offshore wind farms
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more from ABC10
Workplace and the COVID-19 vaccine: Will employers require the shot?