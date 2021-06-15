x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

California

California farmers told drought could cut off their water

The Sierra Nevada snowpack that is a crucial water supplier was extremely sparse this year.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of Central California farmers are being warned of possible water cutoffs this summer as the state deals with a drought that's already curtailed federal and state irrigation supplies. 

On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board warned about 6,600 farmers in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed of “impending water unavailability” that may continue until winter rains come. 

The Sierra Nevada snowpack that is a crucial water supplier was extremely sparse this year. Gov. Gavin Newsom last month declared a drought emergency for much of the state, including the Central Valley.

Click here to keep reading.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: California drought impacting rice crop this year

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.