California farmers told drought could cut off their water

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of Central California farmers are being warned of possible water cutoffs this summer as the state deals with a drought that's already curtailed federal and state irrigation supplies.

On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board warned about 6,600 farmers in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed of “impending water unavailability” that may continue until winter rains come.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack that is a crucial water supplier was extremely sparse this year. Gov. Gavin Newsom last month declared a drought emergency for much of the state, including the Central Valley.

