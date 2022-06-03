California Fish and Wildlife seize 59 rattlesnakes from alleged trafficker

Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said they tracked a person on social media who claimed he was selling Western diamondback rattlesnakes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An investigation into an alleged rattlesnake trafficker led California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers to seize 59 snakes from the suspect.

Fish and Wildlife officers said on Friday they investigated a person who claimed on social media they were selling Western diamondback rattlesnakes at an upcoming reptile exposition.

After locating the suspect at the exposition, officers seized 59 rattlesnakes allegedly in his possession — 40 Western diamondbacks and 12 speckled and seven non-native prairie rattlesnakes.

The suspect was allegedly breeding and selling both native and California-restricted rattlesnakes for the past 10 years.

Depending on the outcome of the case, the rattlesnakes seized by the department could potentially be utilized for scientific study or venom extraction to produce antivenom.