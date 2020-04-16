CALIFORNIA, USA — California's food chain workers are getting an additional two weeks of paid sick leave that's related to the coronavirus.

The new perk comes from a new executive order by Governor Gavin Newsom.

It's a boon to food chain workers, who include those who grow, pick, pack, deliver, cook, serve, and sell food. According to the California Grocers Association [CGA], more than 500 essential retail employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, and Newsom hopes the additional paid leave eases some of the anxiety for workers.

"We don't want you going to work if you're sick, and we want to make sure that you know, that if you're sick, it's OK to acknowledge it," said Newsom. "And it's OK to let your employer know and still know that you're going to get a supplemental paycheck for a minimum of two weeks."

Statewide safety standards for retail and grocery stores were also announced on Thursday, which the CGA says will help protect employees and shoppers.

"Ever since this public health crisis emerged more than a month ago, grocery stores throughout the state have undertaken new and evolving safety steps with the specific objective of protecting their employees and shoppers and preventing the spread of the COVID-19," said Ron Fong, President of the California Grocers Association in a statement to ABC10. "Some of these changes are visible such as plexiglass shields, one-way aisles, disinfecting carts, social distancing tape, and masks. Others are less visible to the consumer such as increased cleanings, more frequent employee handwashing, and more."

When California started its fight against the coronavirus, grocery store workers dealt with a sudden spike in demand and panic buying that wiped out the shelves. According to Fong, the supply chain is still getting back to normal due to the over-buying that happened last month.

"Some products will take longer to consistently see on store shelves, but every effort is being made to return the shopping experience to as close to normal during these times," said Fong.

Newsom thanked the workers that held and continue to hold the front lines at the grocery store amid the pandemic.

"Lot of folks could easily dial it in, file for unemployment insurance, call it a day, [and] wait for this thing to pass, but there's dignity with work and no one that I know of in this essential workforce has done that," he said.

