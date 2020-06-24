California uses funding as threat over virus measures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he could withhold up to $2.5 billion in the upcoming state budget to penalize counties that fail to comply with mandates intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The funding threat comes as California sees a worrisome rise in the number of virus cases and hospitalizations, and some counties are openly flaunting Newsom's statewide order to wear masks.
The funding is intended to help counties comply with emergency orders requiring them to enforce social distancing, testing and tracing as they reopen their economies.
Newsom's warning comes as the state recorded a 69% increase in new cases this week.
For more information, click HERE.
RELATED:
- Coronavirus Cases: Latest coronavirus numbers for the Sacramento region
- Maps: Coronavirus cases across the Sacramento region
- Coronavirus recovery rates: How many people are surviving in the Sacramento region
- Fauci hopeful for COVID-19 vaccine by end of the year or early 2021
- Sacramento County reports highest number of coronavirus cases in one day
- Dr. Fauci says coronavirus task force was never asked to slow down testing
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter