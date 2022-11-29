California Gas Prices: Average gas prices fall 21 cents in a week

While average prices in Sacramento have been below $5 for a few days, California is yet to see the average price dip below $5 with prices coming in just shy.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The average cost of a gallon of gas in California dropped 21 cents Tuesday from the week before.

California is one of the states that saw the largest weekly decreases along with Alaska, Indiana and other states, according to AAA.

While average prices in Sacramento have been below $5 for a few days, California is yet to see the average price dip below $5 with prices coming in just shy on Tuesday at $4.995.

“Gas prices are dropping nationwide, with some of the largest decreases happening on the West Coast,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson in a statement. “But the West also has the farthest to fall because its prices are so elevated. For instance, California is still $1.50 higher than the national average.”

Sacramento's average price per gallon for regular gas was $4.79 on Tuesday, down from a month ago when it was about $5.44.

Here's where to find some of the cheapest gas in your area.

Anyone who wants to save money while on the road can heed the following advice from AAA.

Combine your errands into one trip

Don't idle your car

Go the speed limit

Watch more on ABC10 | CHP: More than 1,000 arrested for DUI over Thanksgiving weekend