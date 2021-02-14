California GOP pumps $125K into recall against Gov. Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Republican Party is giving $125,000 to the campaign aimed at recalling Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
The infusion of cash comes at a critical time for organizers, who are required to collect 1.5 million valid petition signatures by mid-March to qualify the proposal for the ballot. The funds will go toward hiring workers to gather signatures. So far, that work has fallen largely on volunteers. The funds were donated to Rescue California, one of several political committees working to oust Newsom from office.
Newsom's political advisers call the proposal a misguided effort by supporters of former President Donald Trump and other Republicans.
