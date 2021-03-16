Governor Gavin Newsom launches campaign against likely recall

Under state rules, Newsom alone is allowed to raise money in unlimited amounts, while other candidates must adhere to contribution limits.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom established a political committee to begin raising money to defend his seat in a potential recall election, the strongest acknowledgment to date that he expects to be on the ballot this year.

The committee started their effort Monday with an advertisement attacking the attempted recall as a power grab by Republicans.

Under state rules, Newsom alone is allowed to raise money in unlimited amounts, while other candidates must adhere to contribution limits. Recall supporters say they have collected enough petition signatures to place the proposal on the ballot. But that has not been verified by election officials.

