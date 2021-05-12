California governor says mask mandate to end after June 15

Gov. Newsom told an LA news outlet there could be guidance and recommendations, but no mandates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Newsom said Tuesday the nation's most populous state would stop requiring people to wear masks in almost all circumstances on June 15, describing a world he said will look "a lot like the world we entered into before the pandemic."

Newsom's comments came in an interview with Elex Michaelson, a reporter from a Los Angeles Fox station. Last month, Newsom said the state would lift nearly all of its coronavirus restrictions on June 15 if the state's case numbers continued to improve. But at the time, Newsom said the mask mandate would stay.

On Tuesday, Newsom said there would be “no mandates” for wearing masks, except for large indoor gatherings where people "from around the world” are mingling. California has required people to wear masks in public places since June 18, 2020.

"Only in those settings that are indoors, those massively large settings where people from around the world, not just around the country, are convening," Newsom said when asked about masks.

Sacramento business owner Carly Cardenas, owner of TriPark Strength, said it would be welcome news.

“I have no fears, no reservations, was ready for the mask mandate to be over months ago,” admitted Cardenas.

She said she’s been doing everything she can to ensure safety.

“I’ve had to limit my class sizes, specifically maintaining that extra distance,” explained Cardenas.

She said those limits have been a constant cloud hanging over her business.

“With the mask mandate being over, that will allow me to uncap my business, which is like I said, a huge sigh of relief.”

