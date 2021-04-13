WATCH LIVE: California governor to sign early budget action in anticipation of wildfire season

Gov. Newsom recently announced $536 million planned to fight wildfires.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is visiting Butte County today to sign his proposed $536 million for wildfire mitigation and forest management projects.

Earlier this month, Newsom and legislative leaders said they intend to add the money to this fiscal year's budget before considering even more in the new spending plan that takes effect July 1. Advocates say the spending will more than double $200 million in recent annual spending.

State officials are rushing to thin forests, build fuel breaks around vulnerable communities and allow for planned burns before a dry winter turns into a tinder-dry summer. Last year's record-setting wildfire season charred more than 4% of the state.

After signing the legislative package, the governor will tour wildfire preparedness work that's currently under way in Butte County.

Earlier this year, Newsom also approved $80.74 million for 1,399 additional firefighters to help to bolster fuels management and wildfire response efforts. That number breaks down to 1,256 seasonal firefighters, 119 firefighters to staff Cal Fire’s helicopter attack crews, and 24 seasonal firefighters for California National Guard hand crews, according to a press release.

