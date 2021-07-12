x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Gov. Gavin Newsom writes a children's book about dyslexia

The book, titled "Ben & Emma's big Hit," was co-authored by Ruby Shamir, with illustrations by Alexandra Thompson.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has written a children's book about dyslexia. The book is titled “Ben & Emma's Big Hit” and comes out on Tuesday. 

It tells the story of a young boy who uses baseball to cope with his dyslexia along with help from a caring teacher and a friend. The book is a semi-autobiographical account of Newsom's childhood. 

Newsom learned he had dyslexia when he was 10. He says it made him resilient and taught him to develop other strengths, including a strong memory. 

Newsom was inspired to write the book after watching some of his four children share some of the struggles he had. 

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Download the ABC10 app for weather forecast localized to where you are. Plus, track storms with live radar.

WATCH MORE:

In Other News

Drafts of California redistricting maps reshapes local elections