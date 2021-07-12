Gov. Gavin Newsom writes a children's book about dyslexia

The book, titled "Ben & Emma's big Hit," was co-authored by Ruby Shamir, with illustrations by Alexandra Thompson.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has written a children's book about dyslexia. The book is titled “Ben & Emma's Big Hit” and comes out on Tuesday.

It tells the story of a young boy who uses baseball to cope with his dyslexia along with help from a caring teacher and a friend. The book is a semi-autobiographical account of Newsom's childhood.

Newsom learned he had dyslexia when he was 10. He says it made him resilient and taught him to develop other strengths, including a strong memory.

Newsom was inspired to write the book after watching some of his four children share some of the struggles he had.

Read the full story from the Associated Press here.

