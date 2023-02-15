x
California

California high schoolers may soon need financial literacy class to graduate

The bill would require public high schools and charter schools to offer personal finance classes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — High schoolers in California may soon have to take a financial literacy class to graduate if lawmakers pass a new bill introduced Wednesday.

The bill, introduced by Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento), would require public high schools and charter schools to offer personal finance classes.

“Financial literacy is a necessity for CA students. Most go into college without any knowledge of personal finance. This is a time where students are bombarded with credit card offers which can lead to thousands of dollars in debt. Taking a finance class in high school can help students make smart money decisions that will benefit them beyond college,” said McCarty.

During the 2020-2021 school year, EverFi surveyed thousands of high school juniors and seniors nationwide and found surprisingly low levels of financial understanding.

The survey found, in part:

  • 27% reported being ready to estimate what their monthly payments might be after college
  • 46% felt prepared to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)
  • 32% felt that they could read and understand loan offers and repayment information they received
  • 47% of students understood how to read a paycheck and understand what determines net pay.

Under the bill, high school students would be required to take a semester-long financial literacy class. It could be one that already exists and meets the A-G requirements of University of California and the California State University, or a new class approved by the district or charter school.

If passed, it would be a requirement for graduation starting in the 2025-26 school year.

