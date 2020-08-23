As more hospitals merge, California eyes stronger oversight

The California Hospital Association opposes the bill, arguing it would give the attorney general too much power.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's attorney general is asking the state Legislature to give him the power to block hospital mergers he says would limit competition and drive up prices.

The bill is headed for a vote this week. It's one of hundreds of bills lawmakers will consider in the final week of a coronavirus-shortened session.

The California Hospital Association opposes the bill, arguing it would give the attorney general too much power. But Attorney General Xavier Becerra says it is important he provide more oversight as more and more hospitals and health providers are consolidating.

