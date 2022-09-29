California answers call for help in Florida due to Hurricane Ian

An initial team is being deployed to help people displaced by the hurricane.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Governor Gavin Newsom announced emergency personnel are being deployed to Florida to lend aid in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“California stands with the people of Florida,” said Governor Newsom. “Our state is all too familiar with the impact of natural disasters and we stand ready to provide any needed aid and support to the communities impacted by this horrific storm.”

The aid comes after Florida's Division of Emergency's Management sent out the call for help. California's Office Emergency Services (Cal OES) responded by sending an initial five-person team of mass care experts to help people displaced by the hurricane. They'll be facilitating shelters and working as emergency operations staff to support the Florida operation center in Tallahassee.

Officials said more crews could be on the way if needed to support the response or recovery operations in Florida.

Cal OES previously approved the deployment of local government firefighters to Florida as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Search and Rescue Response System. Crews from Los Angeles County Fire Department, Orange County Fire Authority, Riverside Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department, Sacramento County Fire Department, Chula Vista Fire Department and San Diego Fire Department are already on the ground trying to save lives in the hurricane's aftermath.

According to Cal OES, Ian is one of the strongest storms to ever hit Florida. The storm surge, heavy rain and winds have left some people trapped as the state also deals with flooding, power outages and damage to homes, businesses and public infrastructure.

