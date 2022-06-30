Gov. Newsom says California will make its own low-cost insulin

Gov. Newsom says the cost of insulin would, at minimum, be cut in half by developing and manufacturing the drug in California.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday California is going to make its own insulin as part of the $308 billion budget he signed on July 1.

In a video posted to Twitter, Newsom said some people pay for insulin out of pocket anywhere from $300-500 per month.

"The budget I just signed sets aside $100 million so we can contract and make our own insulin at a cheaper price, close to at-cost, and to make it available to all," said Newsom.

Of the $100 million, $50 million will go toward the development of low-cost insulin products, and an additional $50 million will go towards a California-based insulin manufacturing facility. This facility will also provide high-paying jobs and a stronger supply chain for the drug, according to Newsom.

Newsom said the cost of insulin would, at minimum, be cut in half by developing and manufacturing the drug in the state.

In California, about 3.2 million people have been diagnosed with diabetes, according to the American Diabetes Association. Every year nearly 273,000 people are diagnosed with diabetes.

Also, people with diabetes pay around 2.3x more in medical expenses than those without diabetes. Diagnosed diabetes costs about $39.5 billion in California each year.

It’s simple. People should not go into debt to get life-saving medication. pic.twitter.com/yB4mpGjtQO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 7, 2022

