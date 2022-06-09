1,100 PG&E customers lose power in West Sacramento | Outage Updates

Statewide forecasts show peak energy demand at more than 52,000 megawatts, which would set a new record from the previous high of 50,270 megawatts in 2006.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 4:20 p.m. update:

An unknown number of people were impacted by a power outage in the areas of Ceres, Hughson and Keyes.

According to Turlock Irrigation District, customers have had their power restored. Power was restored around 4:07 p.m.

Among those impacted was the Ceres Unified School District. A district spokesperson said the outage happened around the afternoon, but schools stayed open until their regular dismissal times. Officials said power was restored at the district office and the schools.

The outage was not a result of the potential rolling blackouts other utilities have been warning about.

4 p.m. Update:

PG&E officials say they warned about 525,000 California customers to prepare for potential rotating power blackouts.

Though the California Independent System Operator (ISO) has not asked PG&E to carry out rotating blackouts, according to the company. However, more than 1,100 West Sacramento customers have been without power since about 3 p.m.

City officials said around 1,700 total utilities customers are facing blackouts because of extreme heat reaching unprecedented levels.

Initial determinations by PG&E also cite the weather as reason for the outages, and there is currently no estimated time of power restoration for West Sacramento customers.

Police also report signal lights are down in the area of Industrial Boulevard and Enterprise Drive.

Original Story:

Chances for rotating blackouts across California remain high Tuesday as the state's Independent System Operator (ISO) is expected to declare a level 3 Energy Emergency Alert around 5:30 p.m., which could lead to rotating outages.

The state managed Monday to get through the first of multiple forecasted days of unprecedented heat that threatens the state's power grid. According to ABC10 Chief Meteorologist Monica Woods, the hottest time of day typically falls between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"A mixed bag of news with our weather pattern - the good news is we start seeing temperatures drop to the 90s by the weekend, and morning lows get back to the 60s. The bad news is we're going to increase our fire risk as thunderstorms move into the forecast next week," Woods said.

Statewide Flex Alerts are extended through Friday, and forecasts show peak energy demand at more than 52,000 megawatts—which would set a new record from the previous high of 50,270 megawatts in 2006.

Click here to view the real-time power grid capacity.

“This is an extraordinary heat event we are experiencing, and the efforts by consumers to lean in and reduce their energy use after 4 p.m. are absolutely essential,” said California ISO president and CEO Elliot Mainzer.

The ISO declared an Energy Emergency Alert 2 for 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., which allows them to tap into emergency demand response programs that provide financial incentives for reducing energy use.

A Flex Alert is set for Tuesday after 4 p.m., according to the California ISO.

Other Resources:

PG&E outages can be found HERE.

SMUD outages can be found HERE.

Outage information for Turlock Irrigation District can be found HERE.

Outage information for Roseville Electric can be found HERE.

Here's a map of California statewide outages using data from Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&)E and Southern California Edison (SCE).

Officials are asking Californians to do the following before 4 p.m.:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including:

Washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

They're also asking Californians to do the following between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights