Suspension of in-person visitations extended for California jails

After an initial 15-day suspension of in-person visitations statewide was to expire on Jan. 23, the state announced the mandate would be extended to Feb. 6.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced on Jan. 20 it would be extending its statewide suspension of in-person visits until at least Feb. 6.

Suspensions of in-person visits at state facilities began Jan. 8 in response to rising COVID-19 positive cases among both staff and incarcerated people, and is meant to limit potential transmission of the virus.

Effective Sat., Jan. 8, CDCR will implement a statewide 15-day modified program in response to an increase in cases among both staff & the incarcerated population. This temporary measure is meant to limit movement between/throughout institutions and curb transmissions. (1/2) — CA Corrections (@CACorrections) January 7, 2022

Though in-person visitation is suspended, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said video visits will be expanded and can be scheduled over email.

Video visits have to be scheduled a week prior to the planned visit and require all the necessary visitor information to be sent to the institution's email.

"Specific time requests cannot be accommodated — you will be assigned a day and time that cannot be changed," the department's website stated.

What to include in the email when requesting a video visit:

Inmate's full name

Inmate CDCR number

Approved visitor(s) full name(s)

Date of birth

Valid identification type and number

Relationship to the inmate

Email address

Phone number

Here are the list of emails from correctional institutions participating in video visits:

Avenal State Prison: ASPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California City Correctional Facility: CACVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Calipatria State Prison: CALVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California Correctional Center: CCCVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California Correctional Institution: CCIVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Centinela State Prison: CENVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Central California Women’s Facility: CCWFVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California Health Care Facility, Stockton: CHCFVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California Institution for Men: CIMVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California Institution for Women: CIWVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California Men’s Colony: CMCVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California Medical Facility: CMFVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California State Prison, Corcoran: CORVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California Rehabilitation Center: CRCVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Correctional Training Facility: CTFVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Chuckawalla Valley State Prison: CVSPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Deuel Vocational Institution: DVIVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Folsom State Prison: FSPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

High Desert State Prison: HDSPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Ironwood State Prison: ISPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Kern Valley State Prison: KVSPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California State Prison, Los Angeles County: LACVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Mule Creek State Prison: MCSPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

North Kern State Prison: NKSPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Pelican Bay State Prison: PBSPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Pleasant Valley State Prison: PVSPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility: RJDVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California State Prison, Sacramento: SACVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Substance Abuse Treatment Facility: SATFVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Sierra Conservation Center: SCCVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

California State Prison Solano: SOLVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Salinas Valley State Prison: SVSPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

San Quentin State Prison: SQVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Valley State Prison: VSPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

Wasco State Prison: WSPVideoVisiting@cdcr.ca.gov

For more information about the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation visitation scheduling and requirements, click here.

