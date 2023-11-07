California launches informative campaign on extreme heat

In addition to creating a website, the $20 million campaign includes outreach within vulnerable communities.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California launched a new campaign Tuesday to raise awareness about extreme heat. It includes a website that helps people find cooling centers in their area, create emergency plans and provides tips to stay hydrated and healthy.

It’s a two-year, $20 million campaign focused on groups of people at the highest risk, like individuals with disabilities or those 65 and older.

Shari Roeseler is the executive director of the Society for the Blind. She says people with disabilities are disproportionately impacted by extreme heat.

“For people who are blind and low vision, they're going to need to rely on, most likely, public transportation or a ride service," she said. "Oftentimes, you're waiting outside for those rides, and it can become very dangerous. A lot of the bus stops aren't covered with shade producing cover.”

The website helps people create an emergency plan and locate resources in their area, but the campaign as whole does more, including partnering with 100 organizations across the state to go out into the vulnerable communities and better prepare them.

“I think anytime there is an extreme weather event, there is absolutely that risk that people are going to be so unsafe outdoors, that they they end up dying, whether that's from dehydration or heat exhaustion and not being able to get anywhere to where they can call down or get hydrated," said Angela Hassell with Loaves & Fishes, a homeless services organization.

Hassell said outreach is crucial because many don’t have access to the internet.

“I think any awareness that we can raise around the way that this type of weather affects folks is going to have a positive impact," she said. "I think sometimes things like information about the cooling centers, and when they when they come online, sometimes our guests are the folks that are the last to hear about it because they don't have access to all of that technology.”

Right now, there are websites in both English and Spanish. There will soon be more in Asian languages.

