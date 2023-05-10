California launching civil rights investigation into Antioch police for texts, alleged excessive force

According to the Associated Press, the incendiary text messages, which were heavily redacted, contain derogatory, racist, homophobic, and sexually explicit language

ANTIOCH, Calif. — California is launching a civil rights investigation into the Antioch Police Department after alleged racist text messages between officers.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday the state will also investigate claims of excessive force by officers, too.

San Francisco ABC-affiliate KGO reports 38 of 99 officers within the department are currently on leave.

According to the Associated Press, the incendiary text messages, which were heavily redacted, contain derogatory, racist, homophobic, and sexually explicit language. In them, officers brag about making up evidence and beating up suspects. They also freely use racial slurs and make light of the police killing of George Floyd in 2020.

Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe sent KGO the following statement:

"On behalf of the city of Antioch, I would like to thank the Attorney General for launching a critically needed civil rights investigation of the Antioch Police Department.

The racism within the Antioch Police Department is rooted deeply within the culture, as it is one that has unfortunately protected and rewarded racism.

Contrary to the narrative the police department is seeking to tell, it is not a normal day at the Antioch Police Department. This issue will not, and should not, quietly go away. Instead, it needs leadership willing to make the necessary decisions to fully rid the department of the vile culture of racism that has historically engulfed it.

For that reason, I am again asking Chief Steve Ford, to immediately terminate the officers that were identified by the FBI and Contra Costa District Attorney as the authors of the racist texts. Anything less than termination is a clear sign that the police department is not serious about real reforms."

The California Department of Justice investigation will be conducted separately from the Contra Costa district attorney’s investigation and FBI investigation.

