Little time, big agenda when California lawmakers return

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are preparing to return to work after an extended summer recess because of the coronavirus.

Lawmakers return to Sacramento on Monday and have about five weeks to pass bills.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said many lawmakers want Gov. Gavin Newsom to call them back for a special session to give them more time to pass tough bills.

Lawmakers are considering proposals that would prevent landlords from evicting tenants unable to pay their rent during the pandemic and making COVID-19 infections eligible for workers' compensation claims.

They are also weighing bills about police brutality and health care.

