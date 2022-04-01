California lawmaker ends bill to limit intersex surgeries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California lawmaker is withdrawing a bill that would have banned some medically unnecessary surgeries on intersex children until they are old enough to participate in the decision.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, State Sen. Scott Wiener said the bill does not have a viable path forward this year. The San Francisco Democrat has tried for three years to ban some types of surgeries on children born with intersex characteristics.
Intersex refers to people with genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs that don’t fit typical definitions for male or female bodies. The California Medical Association has opposed similar proposals.
Wiener said he is not giving up and will continue to fight for the intersex community.
