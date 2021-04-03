California lawmakers eye aiding those with criminal records

Proponents say the measure could help those who are trying to re-enter society, but those against the bill say it could have unintended consequences.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are pushing several new efforts this year to largely seal or expunge criminal records for those who have completed their sentences.

The measures expand on existing laws that proponents say help those who are trying to re-enter society. Nearly 8 million of California’s 40 million residents have an arrest or conviction on their record.

A bill by Sen. Maria Elena Durazo would require the state Department of Justice to seal the records of people who go two years without another run-in with law enforcement after completing sentences and any parole or probation.

Prosecutors say the measure has merits, but that some aspects could bring unintended consequences.