California lawmakers to debate universal healthcare proposal

A separate bill that would lay out how to pay for the coverage will be heard by lawmakers at a later date.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are set to debate whether to create the nation's first universal health care system.

A bill by Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, would establish the system and set its rules faces a state Assembly hearing on Tuesday. A separate bill that would lay out how to pay for the coverage will be heard by lawmakers at a later date.

The first bill must pass the state Assembly by Jan. 31 to have a chance of approval this year. The bill to establish a payment method for the coverage would increase taxes on some wealthier people and larger businesses.

Kalra introduced a universal health care bill last year. But the bill stalled because there was no plan to pay for it. He unveiled a second bill earlier this year that would raise taxes on some businesses and individuals to pay for it.

Voters would have to approve the payment plan before it could become law.

A coalition of doctors and hospitals oppose the bill because they say it would cost too much and restrict choice. Kalra says health care is already too expensive.

