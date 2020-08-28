California lawmakers OK ban of most flavored tobacco

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The California Legislature has voted to ban the sale of most flavored tobacco products in the state. The California Senate voted 34-0 on Friday to send the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. The bill would not make it a crime to possess flavored tobacco products. But it would be illegal to sell them. Retailers could be fined up to $250. The bill is aimed at preventing children from smoking. It's illegal for retailers to sell tobacco to anyone under 21. But advocates say the products are still too easy for teens to get.
Several cities across California have already banned the sale of flavored tobacco products. Another initiative is working to ban it throughout the entire state. So, what is it? And why is it so controversial? Let's Connect the Dots!