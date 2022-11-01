California makes it easier to hire teachers amid shortages

The order expires at the end of March.

LOS ANGELES — California is making it easier for school districts to hire teachers and other employees amid staffing shortages brought on by the latest surge in coronavirus cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he has signed an executive order to allow schools more flexibility in staffing decisions like giving additional hours to substitute teachers and rehiring recent retirees for short stints.

“Schools nationwide returning from winter break are experiencing short-term staffing shortages that are putting a strain on operations,” Governor Newsom said in a news release. “We’re working closely with local education officials to cut red tape to allow qualified substitute teachers to help maintain safe learning environments. We are grateful for the thousands of dedicated teachers, classified staff and administrators who have worked tirelessly to provide safe learning environments for all of California’s students.”

The fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is sidelining school personnel statewide a week after some 6 million K-12 students returned to classrooms following winter break.

Recently, Sacramento City Unified School District reported 586 staff absences on Friday, a 21.2% callout rate. A district spokesperson said staffing scarcity is impacting the district's work heading into 2022, in part due to a shortage of substitute teachers.

A collective total of 1,589 positive cases have been identified by the district in the past week — 1,282 of which are students.

