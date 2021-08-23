California man steals iCloud files looking for nude images

The 40-year-old has agreed to plead guilty to four felonies, including conspiracy to gain unauthorized access to a computer.

LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man broke into thousands of Apple iCloud accounts and collected more than 620,000 private photos and videos in an effort to steal images of nude young women.

The Los Angeles Times cites court records that show Chi admitted that he impersonated Apple customer support staff in emails that tricked unsuspecting victims into providing him with their Apple IDs and passwords. He gained unauthorized access to photos and videos of more than 300 victims across the U.S.

