GUERNEVILLE, Calif. — A Northern California man was swept away by floodwaters and died trying to get to his home where three children were trapped, authorities said Thursday, as residents of two communities hundreds of miles to the south were marooned by the worst flooding there in more than 20 years.

The unidentified man was trying to walk from a barn to his home in Ferndale through up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) of water Wednesday evening when he was carried away by the fast-moving current, said Samantha Karges, a spokeswoman with the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office.

Two adults and a child tried to rescue the man, but their tractor stalled in the water. Deputies in a boat then rescued them and the three children from the home, Karges said.

The missing man's body was found Thursday morning. He was the father of a 12-year-old trapped in the home with two children under 4, Karges said. She was not sure if all three children were related.

The low-lying rural area about 215 miles (473 kilometers) north of San Francisco is home to many dairy farms and was flooded when the Eel River went over its banks.

About 150 miles (330 kilometers) to the south in Sonoma County, floodwaters from the Russian River were receding after a two-day storm inundated the area. One National Weather Service station measured 20 inches of rain in 48 hours.

RELATED: Californians lose millions of dollars in recycling deposits

RELATED: Rain-swollen Cache Creek threatens town of Yolo

RELATED: Snowplow hits car buried in snow, woman inside rescued

Guerneville and Monte Rio were cut off by the floodwaters that swamped the communities. About 2,000 homes, businesses and other structures were flooded by water up to 8 feet deep and about 3,500 people were under evacuation orders.

In addition, two wastewater treatment plants were not working, leading to concerns about sewage spills, said Briana Khan, a Sonoma County spokeswoman.

The Russian River in wine country north of San Francisco crested at more than 46 feet Wednesday night, Sonoma County officials said. The water was not expected to return to the river's banks until late Thursday.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that officials received no calls for help overnight Wednesday from hundreds of people who stayed in their homes instead of heeding evacuation orders. No injuries or deaths in the area have been reported from the flooding.

PHOTOS: Russian River flooding in Northern California Jay Michael Tucker kayaks through the flooded Surrey Resort as the Russian River flows through it in Guerneville, Calif., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Streets and low-lying areas flooded as the Russian River swelled above its banks Friday. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson) A man cheers as he kayaks in the flood waters of the Russian River in Forestville, north of San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The rain that swamped the area came from a storm system that also dumped heavy snow in the mountains of California and Nevada and in Washington state, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. (AP Photo/Michael Short) Flood waters of the Russian River reach a road sign in Forestville, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The still rising Russian River was engorged by days of rain from western U.S. storms. (AP Photo/Michael Short) Bruce MacDonell carries his neighbor, Annie Lovell, through a flooded area of Guerneville, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Streets and low-lying areas flooded as the Russian River swelled above it's banks. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson) Pacific Gas & Electric workers and a canoe are seen on a street flooded by the Russian River in Forestville, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. The still rising Russian River was engorged by days of rain from western U.S. storms. (AP Photo/Michael Short) This photo provided by Jeff Bridges shows a flooded house in Guerneville, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Two communities in Northern California's wine country were accessible only by boat Wednesday after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks following a relentless downpour across an already waterlogged region. The small city of Guerneville north of San Francisco "is officially an island," with the overflowing Russian River forecast to hit its highest level in about 25 years, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. (Jeff Bridges via AP) This photo provided by Jeff Bridges shows an SUV submerged along a flooded street in Guerneville, Calif. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Two communities in Northern California's wine country were accessible only by boat Wednesday after a rain-swollen river overflowed its banks following a relentless downpour across an already waterlogged region. The small city of Guerneville north of San Francisco "is officially an island," with the overflowing Russian River forecast to hit its highest level in about 25 years, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. (Jeff Bridges via AP) Bruce MacDonell, center, rows people over a flooded area of Guerneville, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. In California, rainwater drained from saturated landscapes even as a new system moved into northern areas of the state and more heavy snow fell in the Sierra Nevada. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson) Part of the River Bend recreation area are submerged under floodwater Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, near Guerneville, Calif. The Russian River rose above its flood stage again on Friday due to excessive rain in the area causing minor flooding. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) A shuttered miniature golf course is flooded in Guerneville, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Streets and low-lying areas flooded as the Russian River swelled above it's banks. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson) Jay Michael Tucker kayaks through the flooded Surrey Resort as the Russian River flows through it in Guerneville, Calif., Friday, Feb. 15, 2019. Streets and low-lying areas flooded as the Russian River swelled above its banks Friday. (AP Photo/Josh Edelson)

The river frequently floods in rainy weather, but it had not reached this level in more than two decades.

In Guerneville, streets became seas of muddy brown water. Jeff Bridges, a hotel co-owner who is president of the Russian River Chamber of Commerce, spent Wednesday canoeing through town and gave a ride to a couple and their dog who were stranded in a low-lying apartment.

Five people whose homes were flooded were bunking down at his two-bedroom home.

"We saw quite a few fish swimming by my front porch," he said.

Bridges said this flood was the fourth he's experienced in 33 years, and the locals took the disaster calmly.

"It's the price you pay to live in paradise," he said. "Buffalo, New York, puts up with blizzards. Miami and Houston put up with hurricanes. ... We have floods."

However, Bridges said it will take weeks to clean up his R3 Hotel, as he has done in past floods. More than 8 feet of water inundated the 23-room business.

"Anything that's been flooded, you've got to rip it out, sanitize everything ... and rebuild," he said.

"Everything's fixable," he added.

If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH MORE:

Yolo County Emergency Services preparing for Cache Creek flooding

For the past few days, the operation center for Yolo County Emergency Services has been monitoring the major rain storm. Now, crews are preparing for the worst as Cache Creek continues to grow dangerously high.