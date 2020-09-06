California OKs movie theaters to reopen with limited seats

Counties that meet certain metrics can start reopening movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, day camps and a handful of other businesses starting Friday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California movie theaters can begin opening later this week if they limit theater capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees.

State guidance released Monday adds movie theaters to a long list of entertainment and other businesses that can start reopening as the nation's most populous state relaxes its stay-at-home order.

Counties that meet certain metrics can start reopening movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, day camps and a handful of other businesses starting Friday.

The state recommends movie theaters implement reservation systems and limit seating and suggests moviegoers wear masks.

Film and TV production may also resume subject to labor agreements.

Cinemark recently discussed their reopening strategy in early June.

“The entire Cinemark team is eager to welcome movie-goers back to our auditoriums for an immersive, shared experience with enhanced health and safety protocols that will give our employees, guests and communities confidence and peace of mind,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO.

According to a Cinemark representative, their theaters reopenings will happen across four phases and start on June 19. It will continue through July 10.

When the Cinemark theaters do reopen, a Cinemark representative says they'll be touting "welcome back" pricing ahead of new releases. More details about the theater's reopening plan is expected in the coming weeks.

However, the theater is installing plexiglass screen to create additional separation at the box offices and concession stands. They also intend to disinfect seats every morning and before each show times.

Other things to expect would be staggered show times to minimize crowds, seat buffering for physical distancing, and face masks for employees. Guests will be encouraged to do the same.

AMC Theaters and Regal Theaters were contacted by ABC10, however, the message has not been immediately returned.

Guidelines are available HERE.

For more information, click HERE.