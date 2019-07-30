GILROY, California — A gunman opened fire on a crowd at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, Sunday evening, killing three people, including two children, and injuring at least 19 others. According to police, the suspected gunman bought his weapon in Nevada.

Here is what you need to know about both California and Nevada gun laws, how they differ, and how they are similar.

California

On assault weapons:

Assault weapons are illegal in California except in limited circumstances. The state's ban was enacted on Jan 1. 2001. The California Department of Justice defines what an assault weapon is on its website.

Here are a few examples of the definitions that the DOJ used to describe an assault weapon:

A semiautomatic, centerfire rifle that has the capacity to accept a detachable magazine and some of the following: a thumbhole stock, a folding or telescoping stock or a forward pistol grip.

A semiautomatic, centerfire rifle that has a fixed magazine with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds.

A semiautomatic, centerfire rifle that has an overall length of less than 30 inches.

On background checks:

California recently passed a law that would make it a requirement for a person to do a background check when they purchase ammunition.

On the minimum age to purchase:

California's minimum age to purchase a gun is 21 years old unless the buyer is a member of either law enforcement or serves in the military.

Nevada

On assault weapons:

Nevada does not have a law that regulates assault weapons.

On background checks:

Nevada passed a law (Senate Bill 143) that aims to close what is known as a "gun show loophole." The law requires someone who purchases a gun from a private citizen to go through a background check.

SB 143 goes into effect on January 1, 2020.

Nevada does not require a background check for someone who is buying ammunition.

On the minimum age to purchase:

The minimum age to purchase a gun in Nevada is 18 years old.

