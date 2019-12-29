CALIFORNIA, USA — California's long tradition of advancing nation-leading legislation continues into the new year, with laws reining in the gig economy, boosting online privacy and discouraging shootings by police, among other potential trend-setters.

The state is making it harder for many industries to treat workers like contractors instead of employees.

It is also adopting the nation's most sweeping data privacy law, and adding two new laws that give California one of the nation's most comprehensive approaches to deterring shootings by police.

California will also become the first state to bar workplace and school discrimination against black people for wearing hairstyles such as braids, twists and locks.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

AB 392: California’s police use-of-force bill amended, can it still promise change?