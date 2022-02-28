California expected to reassess school mask mandate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is considering changing the way it manages masks in schools and is expected to make an announcement Monday.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health & Human Services Agency (CalHHS) Secretary, said a lifting of the mandate is inevitable, saying it is just "a question of when."
He expressed confidence that the mandate would be lifted after a Feb. 28 reassessment, barring another sudden spike in virus infection rates and hospitalizations.
"Parents should not hear that we aren't making a move," Ghaly said, insisting the state is only "taking a little more time" to ensure pandemic metrics continue on a downward path.
Several school districts in Northern California have already moved to a mask-optional policy ahead of the announcement.
