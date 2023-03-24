Aurora Borealis visible in part of Northern California

With a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm alert in effect, some people in the United States may have caught a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Northern Lights were visible to some people in Northern California Thursday night.

The Sacramento National Weather Service said with a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm alert in effect, some people in the United States may have caught a glimpse of the Northern Lights.

The aurora could be seen from a Pacific Gas and Electric Company camera near Mount Shasta. The weather service said it may have been seen as far as Alabama.

The National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center has an aurora forecast for tonight and tomorrow night and as expected, California is not in the view line.

A severe (G4) geomagnetic storm alert in effect. Northern Lights (Aurora) may be seen tonight as far south as Alabama and Northern California. For more information go to https://t.co/zdX7CLBfvS pic.twitter.com/T0CALDz4VW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) March 24, 2023

