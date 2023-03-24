Aurora Borealis visible in part of Northern California

CALIFORNIA, USA — The Northern Lights were visible to some people in Northern California Thursday night.
The Sacramento National Weather Service said with a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm alert in effect, some people in the United States may have caught a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
The aurora could be seen from a Pacific Gas and Electric Company camera near Mount Shasta. The weather service said it may have been seen as far as Alabama.
The National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center has an aurora forecast for tonight and tomorrow night and as expected, California is not in the view line.
