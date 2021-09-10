x
Leaking California oil pipe's safeguards not fully working

A suspected anchor strike and faulty leak detection system caused an oil spill off the coast of Southern California in October

LOS ANGELES — A report filed with federal regulators reveals the offshore pipeline that spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude oil off the Southern California coast in October did not have a fully functioning leak detection system.

 The report was filed by pipeline operator, Beta Offshore, a subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy.  It reveals Amplify is investigating whether personnel or control room issues contributed to the accident.

 It gives no new clues about a suspected anchor strike from a drifting cargo ship that is believed to have damaged the pipe perhaps months before the roughly 25,000-gallon spill. The report, filed last week, was obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request.

