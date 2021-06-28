What's in California's new $262 billion operating budget?

The spending plan must be approved before the state's new fiscal year begins on Thursday.

CALIFORNIA, USA — California lawmakers are preparing to pass a $262.6 billion operating budget.

The budget represents an agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state's top two legislative leaders. The spending plan must be approved before the state's new fiscal year begins on Thursday.

While the budget lawmakers plan to vote on covers much of state government, some details remain unfinished. That includes decisions on how to spend money on wildfires and the drought.

The budget includes rebates for most taxpayers and money for businesses impacted by the pandemic. It also pledges to pay for free breakfast and lunch for all public school students.

For the full AP story, click HERE.