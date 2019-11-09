SACRAMENTO, Calif — California lawmakers have sent the governor a bill that would give new wage and benefit protections to workers at so-called gig economy companies such as Uber and Lyft.

The 56-15 Assembly vote Wednesday marked a victory for labor unions and a defeat for tech companies that vehemently oppose the proposal.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has already said he supports it.

If signed, the proposal could have national implications as politicians and businesses confront the changing nature of work in the so-called gig economy.

Most of the major Democratic presidential contenders urged California lawmakers to pass the bill that would make it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors.

While its impact on gig economy companies has drawn most of the attention, it would affect a wide array of industries.

