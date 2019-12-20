SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California's population has stalled at 39 million people. An estimate released Friday showed the state had 39.96 million people as of July 1.

The state added 141,300 people between July 1, 2018, and July 1, 2019. Adding births and subtracting deaths, California added more than 180,000 people for the 12 months ending July 1. But more people left the state, resulting in a net migration loss of 39,500 people.

It's the first time since the 2010 census that California had more people leave the state than move in. It's population nearly tripled in the last half of the 20th century and is now the world's fifth-largest economy.

