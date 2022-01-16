x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Double dealing: Legal, illicit blur in California pot market

Industry experts say a growing number of license holders are secretly operating in the illegal market — working both sides of the economy to make ends meet.

CALIFORNIA, USA — An unwelcome trend is spreading in California, as the nation's most populous state enters its fifth year of broad legal marijuana sales. 

Industry experts say a growing number of license holders are secretly operating in the illegal market — working both sides of the economy to make ends meet.

Legal businesses have long complained that heavy taxes and regulation, paired with thriving illegal sales, make it impossible for licensed shops to turn a profit. 

Industry executives recently warned Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom the market could collapse. 

Some estimates say $3 of every $4 in the pot economy are spent in the illegal marketplace.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Get the ABC10 mobile app for breaking news alerts, live shows and to send us news tips.

Watch more

Sacramento's Tongan community await news from loved ones following recent tsunami

In Other News

California's gas tax, single payer healthcare and more | This week in California politics