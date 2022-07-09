California requests emergency energy amid 7-hour 'Flex Alert' | Outage Updates

California's Independent Systems Operator (ISO) said Thursday the state's power grid is expected to reach near capacity, and rotating blackouts are still possible.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — 4 p.m. Update:

The California Independent Systems Operator (ISO) issued a level 2 Energy Emergency Alert effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A level 2 alerts means the California ISO requests emergency energy from all resources, and may activate rotating power blackouts.

Original Story:

California officials say wildfire smoke and the cloud cover from nearby Hurricane Kay are creating uncertainty about solar power production on Thursday.

Production is expected to face the most strain in afternoon hours when temperatures rise toward their peaks, according to California Independent System Operator (ISO) president and CEO Elliot Mainzer.

"The hurricane is expected to produce rain and strong easterly winds, increasing fire risks for areas in Southern California," he said.

Just over 600 PG&E customers in Davis lost their power to weather at around 2:45 p.m.

About 800 customers just north of Auburn are also without power, and have been throughout the day. Close to 155 of those customers have been without power since Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Wednesday's system-wide load was 50,184 megawatts, while Thursday's is forecasted to be around 50,000 megawatts.

According to the California ISO, the state's power grid capacity for Thursday sits around 56,000.

Power Outage Resources:

PG&E outages can be found HERE.

SMUD outages can be found HERE.

Outage information for Turlock Irrigation District can be found HERE.

Outage information for Roseville Electric can be found HERE.

Here's a map of California statewide outages using data from Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&)E and Southern California Edison (SCE).

PG&E customers can check if a power outage is likely in their area HERE.

Officials are asking Californians to do the following before 4 p.m.:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including:

Washer and dryer

Dishwasher

Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

They're also asking Californians to do the following between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights