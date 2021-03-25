California power grid operators try to avert blackout replay with incentives

The state's operators approved a plan to establish financial incentives for utilities to provide power when supplies are tight.

CALIFORNIA, USA — The board overseeing the management of California’s power grid approved a plan aimed at averting blackouts that rolled across parts of the state in August during a punishing heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator [CAISO] governing board voted Wednesday to approve a plan that would establish financial incentives to provide power when supplies are tight.

The power grid operators ordered utilities to cut electricity to customers on a rotating basis for around an hour over two days last summer, cutting power to more than 800,000 homes and businesses.

The report covered rotating blackouts on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 that affected 800,000 homes and businesses. It says California was sweltering under a “historic" heat wave, and so were other Western states, making it harder to import extra electricity. The report says California also did not properly plan for supplies to cover evening hours when solar power production fell.

California wasn't the only location dealing with record heat last year, too. Scientists say 2020 was either the hottest year on record or a close second or third. With California facing another dry winter in 2021, the California Department of Water Resources and the Federal Bureau of Reclamation have already notified the more than 40,000 water rights holders there may be less water to go around this upcoming spring and summer. This could also have a pronounced effect on the 2021 wildfire season after the state had seen a historic number of acres burn in 2020.