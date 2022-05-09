16,000 lose power in Arden area | Tracking California power outages amid heat wave

California ISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer said Monday has the "highest likelihood of rotating outages we have seen so far this summer."

CALIFORNIA, USA — Update: 2:55 p.m.

16,000 customers are without power in the Arden area, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District.

It's unclear what the cause of the outage is, but SMUD describes it as an unplanned outage that started just after 2:30 p.m. Power is expected to return in about an hour.

View the map below or visit SMUD's website to view the outage map.

The chances of a rolling power outages is at its highest chance yet as California grapples with a record-breaking heat wave, according to the state's grid operator.

Monday is the sixth day of Flex Alerts, and Californians are being urged to conserve power as the grid is burdened with high demand.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is expecting high electricity demand, mainly from air conditioning, and is asking people to conserve power between 4-10 p.m.

"This multi-day event is going to get much more intense,” said ISO President and CEO Elliot Mainzer.

In fact, California ISO said Monday it is forecasting a peak demand of around 51,000 MW on Tuesday. That would surpass the highest peak electricity demand in the last 25 years, which was 50,270 MW on July 24, 2006.

The grid is often expected to be most stressed during the late afternoon and early evening as demand increases and solar energy wanes.

Officials are asking Californians to do the following before 4 p.m.:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances, including: Washer and dryer Dishwasher Oven and stove for pre-cooking and preparing meals

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows

They're also asking Californians to do the following between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.:

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

