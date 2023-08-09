Law enforcement across California prepare for weekend of sideshows

Law enforcement agencies in San Joaquin and Sacramento counties are adding more officers on the road this weekend of deter the spectacle, or at least minimize it

STOCKTON, Calif. — Illegal sideshows continue to be a problem for law enforcement agencies across California. Now possible sideshows this weekend have police around the Golden State on high alert.

“It's just so dangerous,” said CHP Stockton Officer Ruben Jones. “[There's] definitely been an uptick in sideshow activity, especially here in San Joaquin County.”

Since sideshows can pop up anywhere, catching those involved is even harder. Jones says it might only increase as a weekend long sideshow extravaganza could be coming to northern California.

“What we are anticipating is something that they call the ‘LA to the Bay’ or ‘Cali Vs. Everyone,’ which is a sideshow event that takes place over the entire weekend,” said Jones. “Starting in southern California working its way up to northern California, ultimately ending up in the Bay Area.”

Law enforcement agencies San Joaquin and Sacramento counties are adding more officers on the road this weekend of deter the spectacle or at least minimize it.

“Now we are seeing an uptick with gun violence within these sideshow activities,” said Jones.

Most recent tragedy struck in early July, ABC10 spoke with the Ramos family of Sacramento as they mourn the death of their son and brother Angel, who was killed in a shooting in Stockton after attending a sideshow.

"We are waiting for him to come home then we realize he is not and there is a huge void in my heart," said Maria Soria, Angel’s mother back in early July.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Jones says it's important people find legal avenues to enjoy sideshows and even street racing.

He says sideshow spectators could be arrested for aiding and abetting, while drivers will be arrested and their vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Police say if you come across a sideshow, do not get out of your car. If you can, capture the license plate numbers and the vehicle description and call 911.